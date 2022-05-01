Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 762 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after acquiring an additional 800,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after buying an additional 571,667 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 240,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 225,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after buying an additional 186,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 177,127 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QQQJ traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 259,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,091. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

