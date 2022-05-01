Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $11.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $300.40. 4,878,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,018. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

