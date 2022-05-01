Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in McDonald’s by 58.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 28.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7,072.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,984. The firm has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

