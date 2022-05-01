Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.24. 12,505,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,045. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

