Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $273,000 Stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNSR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter.

SNSR stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.08. 59,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,011. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36.

