Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. 2,764,229 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43.

