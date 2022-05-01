Insight Advisors LLC PA Invests $357,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.05. 308,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,893. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

