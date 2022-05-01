Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,169,000 after purchasing an additional 412,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 81,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,078,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,130,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.43.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

