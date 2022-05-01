Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.41. 390,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,558. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.93 and a 12 month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.