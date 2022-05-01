Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,212,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,948,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,160,182. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $56.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

