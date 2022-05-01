Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New $207,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

