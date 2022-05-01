Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.6% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 179.5% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 10,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $14.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.25. 91,865,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,877,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.56 and its 200 day moving average is $367.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $312.60 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

