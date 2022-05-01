Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

NYSE RBLX traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. 19,191,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,969,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion and a PE ratio of -28.12. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

