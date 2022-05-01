Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.09% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFM. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

PFM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. 54,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,460. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

