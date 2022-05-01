Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 3,500 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,195,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 66,098 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 49,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

NVDA stock traded down $12.35 on Friday, reaching $185.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,043,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,838,280. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $134.59 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average is $260.83. The company has a market cap of $540.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.