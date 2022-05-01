Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK traded down $26.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $624.68. 1,011,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,408. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $717.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $826.55. The company has a market cap of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $623.22 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

