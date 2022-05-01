Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on INSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

