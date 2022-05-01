Integral Acquisition Co. 1’s (NASDAQ:INTEU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Integral Acquisition Co. 1’s (NASDAQ:INTEU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 2nd. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Integral Acquisition Co. 1’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of INTEU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,004,000.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

