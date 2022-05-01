Internet Computer Price Hits $12.80 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $296.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.80 or 0.00033698 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.08 or 0.07244421 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 480,830,612 coins and its circulating supply is 225,569,820 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.