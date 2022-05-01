InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Up 66.7% in April

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVI remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 20,918.0% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,928,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 994,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 665,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 926,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 125,200 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.