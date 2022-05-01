Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.62. 3,600,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,816. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,507,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,468,000 after acquiring an additional 190,289 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpublic Group of Companies (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

