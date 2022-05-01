InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the March 31st total of 197,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,438.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.48.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF remained flat at $$11.25 during midday trading on Friday. 90 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.33. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

