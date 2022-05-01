Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $40,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Intuit by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Intuit by 304.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 945,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.95.

INTU stock traded down $25.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,208. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

