Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 257,581 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Inuvo in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,805,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

