Inverse Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $19.20 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a market capitalization of $19.20 million and $3.75 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inverse Finance coin can now be bought for $204.85 or 0.00536502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00232466 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000591 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Inverse Finance Profile

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

