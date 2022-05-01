Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 15,310.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter.

