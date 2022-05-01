Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,355. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $101.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

