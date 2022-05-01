Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 167,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 109,570 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 984,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after buying an additional 52,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,968,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,810. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

