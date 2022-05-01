Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,232 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.35. 12,661,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858,836. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.39.

