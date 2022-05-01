Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Up 67.7% in April

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

NYSE VTN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0421 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.