IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.24

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.24 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42). IOG shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,259,057 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £178.11 million and a PE ratio of -42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.24.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

