IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.24

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.24 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42). IOG shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,259,057 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £178.11 million and a PE ratio of -42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.24.
IOG Company Profile (LON:IOG)
