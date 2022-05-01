ION (ION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $957.00

ION (ION) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. ION has a total market cap of $396,018.55 and $957.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00152915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00030339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.48 or 0.00328594 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00035802 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,733,434 coins and its circulating supply is 13,833,434 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

