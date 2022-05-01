Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of Iron Mountain worth $39,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRM traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,060. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.56 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

