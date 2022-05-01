iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after purchasing an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,835,000 after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.55. 2,080,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,966. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.10. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.06 and a twelve month high of $132.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.