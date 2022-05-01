iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,916,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,966. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $119.06 and a 1-year high of $132.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.