iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1,850.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 3.0% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,392.8% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 408,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 404,172 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19,946.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 171,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,294,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,379,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,846,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.66. 692,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,255. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.17.

