iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $64.81. 21,123,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13.

