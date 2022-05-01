iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stake Boosted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 215.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,540. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69.

