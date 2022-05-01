iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,924,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.67 and a 1-year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

