iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Up 99.4% in April

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 611,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,700. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

