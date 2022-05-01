iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $184.51 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

