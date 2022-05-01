iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,647. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.40 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.12.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

