iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.20. 2,657,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,958. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.17 and a fifty-two week high of $110.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

