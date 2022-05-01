iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $250,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.27. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.