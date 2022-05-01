iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000.

IAT opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.31. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $69.71.

