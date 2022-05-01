Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $351,845.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (CRYPTO:ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

