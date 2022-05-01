Ispolink (ISP) Achieves Market Cap of $6.05 Million

Ispolink (ISP) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $6.05 million and $1.03 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00101242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

