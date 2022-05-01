Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $73.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 325,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Itron has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 7.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

