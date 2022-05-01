J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Up 83.1% in April

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 936,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.85. The stock had a trading volume of 792,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $155.11 and a 12 month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

