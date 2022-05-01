Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 59.9% in April

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS JAPSY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 79,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Japan Airlines ( OTCMKTS:JAPSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

